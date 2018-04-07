Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Posts season-high 31 points in solid outing
Mirotic recorded 31 points (11-25 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-103 win over the Suns.
Mirotic now appears to be fully healthy and is beginning to live up to the expectations the Pelicans had for him when they got the big man from Chicago to shore up their frontcourt. While guys like Cheick Diallo and Emeka Okafor have taken minutes from him, Mirotic will be the first man up in the five spot if the current playoff situation bears itself out. Both Diallo and Okafor may get a game or two of increased production if the Pelicans seal up a definite berth in the next three games.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Drops 20 off bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will play Tuesday vs. Portland•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....