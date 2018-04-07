Mirotic recorded 31 points (11-25 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-103 win over the Suns.

Mirotic now appears to be fully healthy and is beginning to live up to the expectations the Pelicans had for him when they got the big man from Chicago to shore up their frontcourt. While guys like Cheick Diallo and Emeka Okafor have taken minutes from him, Mirotic will be the first man up in the five spot if the current playoff situation bears itself out. Both Diallo and Okafor may get a game or two of increased production if the Pelicans seal up a definite berth in the next three games.