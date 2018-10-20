Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Pours in career-high 36 points
Mirotic amassed 36 points (14-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 149-129 victory over Sacramento.
Quite simply, Mirotic was on fire Friday. He continued his incredible start to the season, recording a game-high 36 points including five triples. Although only two games old, the Pelicans are the hottest team in the league right now and that comes on the back of the play of Mirotic and Anthony Davis. The rotation of Mirotic, Davis and Julius Randle seems to working like clockwork and they will now get three nights rest before facing the Clippers on Tuesday.
