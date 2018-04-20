Mirotic scored 30 points (12-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 119-102 win over the Trail Blazers.

For the third straight game in the series, a different Pelican dropped 30 or more points on the Blazers, putting New Orleans on the brink of a surprising sweep. Mirotic will have trouble staying this hot Saturday in Game 4, but he's scored at least 16 points in all three contests while shooting 47.8 percent (11-for-23) from three-point range, giving him a solid floor of production.