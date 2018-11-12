Mirotic (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against Toronto, Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson reports.

Mirotic was held out of Saturday's blowout win over Phoenix with a sprained right ankle, but coach Alvin Gentry downplayed the issue at shootaround Monday. The expectation is that Mirotic will return to the starting lineup, though Gentry noted that a final call won't be made until closer to game-time.