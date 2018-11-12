Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Probable to play Monday
Mirotic (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against Toronto, Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson reports.
Mirotic was held out of Saturday's blowout win over Phoenix with a sprained right ankle, but coach Alvin Gentry downplayed the issue at shootaround Monday. The expectation is that Mirotic will return to the starting lineup, though Gentry noted that a final call won't be made until closer to game-time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Out Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Struggles from the field Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Another double-double Monday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Hauls in 16 rebounds Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country