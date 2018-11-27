Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Produces 25 points Monday
Mirotic recorded 25 points (8-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds across 37 minutes in Monday's 124-107 loss to the Celtics.
Mirotic's ability to stretch the floor cannot be understated, as his 11 three-pointers made in the last two games allows Anthony Davis to operate with more freedom in the post. He continues to make a great scoring compliment to Davis and should see all the opportunities he can get from the outside.
