Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable for Monday
Mirotic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Mirotic missed the Pelicans' last game with a sprained right ankle. He's having a strong season thus far, averaging 20.6 points and 11.7 rebounds over 31.4 minutes per game. Julius Randle started in place of Mirotic, and would likely draw another start if he were to miss another game.
