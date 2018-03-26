Mirotic (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Mirotic was forced to sit out Saturday's game against the Rockets with a minor hip injury and while it's not an overly concerning ailment, there's a chance he sits out a second straight contest Tuesday. Look for Mirotic to test it out during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final word on his availability is provided. On Saturday, it was Darius Miller (27 minutes) and Cheick Diallo (25 minutes) that appeared to benefit the most in the frontcourt.

