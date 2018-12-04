Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable for Wednesday
Mirotic (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Dallas.
Mirotic was held out of Monday's action due to an illness, but he could return to the court as soon as Wednesday. Expect another update on his status prior to tipoff.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Produces 25 points Monday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Drops 19 points Friday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Continues crashing glass•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Efficient with modest usage•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Another double-double Saturday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.