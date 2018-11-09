Mirotic is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to a sprained right ankle, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Mirotic seems to have picked up the injury during Wednesday's game against the Bulls when he went 4-of-14 from the field for nine points in 30 minutes. An update on his status may arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to play, Julius Randle and Wesley Johnson could see more run.