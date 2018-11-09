Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable Saturday
Mirotic is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to a sprained right ankle, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Mirotic seems to have picked up the injury during Wednesday's game against the Bulls when he went 4-of-14 from the field for nine points in 30 minutes. An update on his status may arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to play, Julius Randle and Wesley Johnson could see more run.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Struggles from the field Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Another double-double Monday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Hauls in 16 rebounds Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Big double-double in loss Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Continues producing in defeat•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...