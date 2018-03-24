Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable with hip issue
Mirotic is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Rockets due to a right hip flexor injury.
Mirotic tweaked his hip during Thursday's win over the Lakers, limiting him to just 16 minutes of action, in which he scored only five points on 1-of-7 shooting. The 27-year-old will test out the hip during warmups before a final call is made on his status.
