Mirotic tallied 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Friday's 129-124 win over the Knicks.

Mirotic's shot was a little rusty but he managed to scrape together a double-double in this fast-paced affair. Mirotic is in no danger of losing his job, but Julius Randle performed admirably while Mirotic was sidelined. In games with a high Over/Under like this one, there should be plenty of room for both big men to shine, but Randle's recent tenure makes an argument for more playing time, which could hinder Mirotic's production a bit.