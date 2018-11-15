Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Removed from injury report
Mirotic (ankle) is not listed on the Pelicans' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Knicks.
Mirotic missed a pair of games earlier in the week with an ankle injury, and he appeared to tweak the ankle during Wednesday's loss to Minnesota. He was set to undergo an MRI on Thursday, and that apparently came back clean, and his absence from the injury report should clear him for Friday's contest. Mirotic finished Wednesday's game with 16 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes, marking his seventh straight game with at least 10 boards.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will undergo MRI Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Could play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will be game-time call•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...