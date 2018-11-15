Mirotic (ankle) is not listed on the Pelicans' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Knicks.

Mirotic missed a pair of games earlier in the week with an ankle injury, and he appeared to tweak the ankle during Wednesday's loss to Minnesota. He was set to undergo an MRI on Thursday, and that apparently came back clean, and his absence from the injury report should clear him for Friday's contest. Mirotic finished Wednesday's game with 16 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes, marking his seventh straight game with at least 10 boards.