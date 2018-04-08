Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Returns to game
Mirotic (ankle) returned to Saturday's game against the Warriors in the second half, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reports.
Mirotic immediately buried a three, his fifth 3-pointer. The ankle appears to be okay.
