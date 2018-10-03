Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Returns to practice Wednesday
Mirotic (Achilles) returned to practice Wednesday, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Mirotic has been sidelined through the first two preseason games due to a sore Achilles. His return to practice is encouraging, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks until additional information emerges.
