Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out again

Mirotic (ankle) won't be available to play Sunday against Sacramento, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Mirotic was listed as doubtful leading up to the contest, so this announcement from the Pelicans isn't a shock. Julius Randle, Darius Miller and Solomon Hill will continue to benefit from Mirotic's absence.

