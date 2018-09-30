Mirotic (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason opener against the Bulls.

Mirotic has been dealing with a sore Achilles recently and with the Pelicans opening the preseason with a back-to-back set Sunday and Monday, there's no reason to risk further injury by having him play in both contests. There's a decent chance Mirotic is also held out Monday, though official confirmation should come on game day. All that said, the fact that it's simply soreness likely means Mirotic should be a full go by the start of the regular season.