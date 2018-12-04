Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Monday
Mirotic has been ruled out of Monday's game with an illness.
Mirotic is a late scratch Monday, with no previous mention of any illnesses. It's uncertain how severe the illness is at this point, so he should be considered questionable for the Pelicans' next game, Wednesday against Dallas. Mirotic's absence will likely bump Julius Randle into the starting five.
