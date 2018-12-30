Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Monday

MIrotic (ankle) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Mirotic will miss his ninth straight game as he continues to deal with a right ankle injury. Julius Randle has been starting in Mirotic's place, and will likely continue to start. Mirotic's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Nets, and he should be considered questionable.

