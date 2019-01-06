Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Monday
Mirotic (ankle) won't play Monday against the Grizzlies.
Mirotic's absence will extend to 12 games, although the Pelicans are optimistic that he could return later in the week, likely in the last game of the homestand. Expect another update on Mirotic's status closer to Wednesday's matchup with Cleveland.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...