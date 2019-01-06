Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Monday

Mirotic (ankle) won't play Monday against the Grizzlies.

Mirotic's absence will extend to 12 games, although the Pelicans are optimistic that he could return later in the week, likely in the last game of the homestand. Expect another update on Mirotic's status closer to Wednesday's matchup with Cleveland.

