Mirotic (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Rockets, Will Guillory of NOLA.com reports.

Mirotic tweaked his hip during Thursday's win over the Lakers but the injury doesn't appear to be too serious. With Mirotic getting the night off, look for Cheick Diallo to potentially see an uptick in minutes off the bench.

