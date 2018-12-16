Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Sunday
Mirotic (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Heat, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Mirotic came into the game doubtful, so it's no surprise that he is missing his second consecutive game. In his absence, Julius Randle will likely start in his place. Mirotic's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Milwaukee, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
