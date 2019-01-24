Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Thursday
Mirotic (calf) will not play Thursday against Oklahoma City, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports.
Mirotic left Wednesday's game with a strained calf, and he'll be held out on the second night of a back-to-back set. With Anthony Davis (finger) and E'Twaun Moore (rest) also out, the Pels will be shorthanded up front, so expect Julius Randle and Jahlil Okafor to each see big minutes.
