Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Wednesday
Mirotic (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Mirotic re-injured his right ankle during Monday's loss to Boston, so his absences isn't overly surprising, but it's not the most encouraging sign that he's been ruled out more than 24 hours in advance. On a more positive note, the Pelicans have three days off following Wednesday's contest, so Mirotic will have almost a full week to rest before Sunday's home matchup with the Heat.
