Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out with ankle injury
Mirotic won't return to Monday's game against Boston after suffering a right ankle injury.
Mirotic scored three points and snagged a rebound over seven minutes prior to exiting the contest. The severity of the injury has yet to be revealed, but his availability moving forward should get cleared up following further evaluation.
