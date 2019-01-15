Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scoreless over 17 minutes

Mirotic went scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over 17 minutes in the Pelicans' 121-117 win over the Clippers on Monday but added two rebounds and one assist.

Mirotic's minutes are still being managed carefully following his return from an ankle injury, and judging by his minimal output Monday, the issue may still be impacting him to an extent. The 27-year-old had logged 22 and 27 minutes in his first two games back, however, so it's uncertain if the reduced playing time against the Pelicans was simply more the byproduct of a coach's decision. What is clear is that Mirotic has struggled with his shot in the last two contests while going just 3-for-11 from the field, including 1-for-8 from three-point range.