Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scoreless over 17 minutes
Mirotic went scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over 17 minutes in the Pelicans' 121-117 win over the Clippers on Monday but added two rebounds and one assist.
Mirotic's minutes are still being managed carefully following his return from an ankle injury, and judging by his minimal output Monday, the issue may still be impacting him to an extent. The 27-year-old had logged 22 and 27 minutes in his first two games back, however, so it's uncertain if the reduced playing time against the Pelicans was simply more the byproduct of a coach's decision. What is clear is that Mirotic has struggled with his shot in the last two contests while going just 3-for-11 from the field, including 1-for-8 from three-point range.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Plays 27 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: On 25 minutes limit Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Impressive in return•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Available Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will be game-time call•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.