Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 14 off bench Sunday
Mirotic scored 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal in 37 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 123-121 overtime win over the Bucks.
He struggled to find his shot, but Mirotic still led the Pelicans bench in scoring while popping for double digits in his sixth straight game. He's averaging 14.6 points, 8.9 boards, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.6 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals since coming over from the Bulls, and he should remain the anchor of the team's second unit down the stretch.
