Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 16 points in 30 minutes
Mirotic registered 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks across 30 minutes Wednesday in New Orleans' win over Los Angeles.
When Mirotic was traded to the Pelicans, who could have foreseen that Emeka Okafor would be starting over him? It's no reason to worry, the big man might be in a bench-role but he continues to get starters minutes and produces like a starter. Mirotic could become a double-double machine playing alongside Anthony Davis, and his ability to knock down the three makes him one of the most intriguing fantasy options on the Pelicans. Mirotic's fantasy value saw one of the larger spikes amongst players moved at the deadline.
