Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 21 off bench
Mirotic amassed 21 points (6-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist in 32 minutes Monday against Memphis.
Mirotic played his most minutes since returning from an ankle injury that kept him out for 12 straight games. He's struggled with an inconsistent shot since his return, but appears to be finding his touch and has now scored in double-digits in three straight appearances. It's unclear if Mirotic will continue to come off the bench going forward but either way he's dialed into a large enough role to produce relevant fantasy value. In 30 games this year, Mirotic is averaging 16.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 threes in 28.9 minutes per game.
