Mirotic scored 24 points (8-15 FG, 6-11 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 win against Dallas.

In his third start as a Pelican, Mirotic had his most impressive offensive showing with New Orleans. The forward stepped up his three-point game with six three-pointers en route to his 24 points. If Mirotic can become a consistent, long range shooting threat, New Orleans' current run up the Western Conference ladder could turn the Pelicans into a tough out in the postseason. For now, Mirotic broke a stretch of five games since his last 20-plus point game and looks to build upon it against the Clippers on Tuesday.