Mirotic exploded for 25 points (10-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Mirotic moved into the starting lineup and excelled, albeit against the lowly Grizzlies. He has now gone for 20-plus points in two of the last three games, and six times in the 26 games since being acquired by the Pelicans at the trade deadline. Friday's matchup with the Suns represents another solid opportunity for Mirotic to fill up the box score against a weak defensive opponent.