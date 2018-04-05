Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win
Mirotic exploded for 25 points (10-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 win over the Grizzlies.
Mirotic moved into the starting lineup and excelled, albeit against the lowly Grizzlies. He has now gone for 20-plus points in two of the last three games, and six times in the 26 games since being acquired by the Pelicans at the trade deadline. Friday's matchup with the Suns represents another solid opportunity for Mirotic to fill up the box score against a weak defensive opponent.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Drops 20 off bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will play Tuesday vs. Portland•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable with hip issue•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...