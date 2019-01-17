Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 29 points in 29 minutes
Mirotic managed 29 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 147-140 loss to the Warriors.
Mirotic was phenomenal, shaking off Wednesday's scoreless showing to produce his best point total since scoring 30 and 36 points respectively in the first and second games of the season. This is also the third time through 29 appearances that Mirotic has drained six treys. Moreover, he is contributing career-high averages in scoring, rebounding, and made threes, and coach Alvin Gentry will likely be forced to rely heavily on Mirotic as the team fights to make up ground in the race for the playoffs.
