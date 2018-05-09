Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Serves in complementary role during Game 5 loss
Mirotic supplied 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes during New Orleans' 113-104 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Mirotic's offensive usage took a hit on a night when Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday combined for 47 shot attempts. He was efficient with the shots he did take, scoring in double digits for the third time in the series and bouncing back from a nightmarish 14.3 percent shooting effort in Game 4. Mirotic was a welcome in-season addition to a Pelicans squad dealing with the loss of DeMarcus Cousins to a catastrophic Achilles injury, averaging 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal across 29.1 minutes over 30 games (11 starts).
