Updating a previous report, Mirotic will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with the Lakers.

It was reported earlier Wednesday that Mirotic would return to the starting five, but that's since been revised and he'll come off the bench for the second straight game. Despite working with the reserves, Mirotic should still see a near 30-minute role, so fantasy owners shouldn't be too concerned with this update. Emeka Okafor will get the start instead, but will likely see limited minutes.