Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Set for bench role Wednesday
Updating a previous report, Mirotic will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with the Lakers.
It was reported earlier Wednesday that Mirotic would return to the starting five, but that's since been revised and he'll come off the bench for the second straight game. Despite working with the reserves, Mirotic should still see a near 30-minute role, so fantasy owners shouldn't be too concerned with this update. Emeka Okafor will get the start instead, but will likely see limited minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Returns to starting five Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Fills box score in overtime victory•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Struggles with shot Friday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Struggles in Monday's loss•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...