Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Set to reclaim bench role Sunday
Mirotic will return to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Mirotic took on a starting role Friday against the Wizards with Anthony Davis (ankle) sitting out and posted nine points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes. However, Davis has been cleared to return and will rejoin the top unit Sunday, which sends Mirotic back to the bench. Mirotic was still seeing big minutes as a reserve, so he's unlikely to have any significant decrease in his playing time despite the demotion.
