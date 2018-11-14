Mirotic will play Wednesday against Minnesota, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Mirotic missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he went through shootaround without issue and will likely be back in the starting lineup, which would push Julius Randle to the bench. Mirotic has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in each of his last six games, and he has at least 15 boards in his last three contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories