Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Sidelined at least one week
Mirotic (calf) will be sidelined for the next week before the Pelicans re-evaluate him for a potential return to action, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Coach Alvin Gentry hinted earlier Thursday that Mirotic would likely miss multiple games due to his latest setback on the health front, so Charania's report seemingly supports that notion. With Mirotic idle for the next week, he'll miss at least four games, beginning with Thursday's game in Oklahoma City. Fortunately, the Pelicans are optimistic that Mirotic isn't dealing with any sort of long-term issue, as they've set his estimated timetable for a return at 1-to-2 weeks. Even so, his absence comes at an inconvenient time with Anthony Davis (finger) likely to remain out through the weekend and Julius Randle (ankle) sitting out Thursday in the second half of the back-to-back set. Assuming Randle's injury doesn't cost him and further games, he, Jahlil Okafor and Darius Miller will likely benefit the most from Mirotic's absence.
