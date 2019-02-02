Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Sidelined Saturday
Mirotic (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
The Pelicans were set to re-evaluate Mirotic's strained right calf prior to the weekend, but there's been no indication from the team that the big man is progressing toward a return to the court. If Mirotic fails to resume practicing in the next few days, there's a good chance the Pelicans will just let him recuperate through the All-Star break.
