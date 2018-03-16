Mirotic posted six points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes during Thursdays 98-93 loss to the Pelicans.

Mirotic was on his own after Anthony Davis fouled out, but Mirotic's shot failed him on Thursday. He did salvage his stat line with 10 rebounds, however. He's acclimated fairly well to his new home, averaging 13.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in that span.