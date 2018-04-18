Mirotic generated 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks across 39 minutes during New Orleans' 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Mirotic continues to thrive in his starting role, one in which he's displayed an encouraging level of consistency since sliding into late in the regular season. As far as the current series is concerned, the floor-spacing big man has produced a pair of 16-point efforts while shooting a solid 46.2 percent, including 41.2 percent from three-point range. The 27-year-old has been just as impressive on the boards and on defense, averaging 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks over the first pair of contests against the Trail Blazers, as well.