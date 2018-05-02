Mirotic supplied 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals across 39 minutes during New Orleans' 121-116 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Mirotic fouled out with 2:43 remaining, but not before putting together a markedly better offensive effort than the one he'd generated in Game 1. The floor-spacing big man improved his shooting percentage from Saturday's 33.3 percent to 43.8 percent, while also doubling up his scoring total. Mirotic does remain in somewhat of a slump from distance, however, having shot between 25.0 and Tuesday's 37.5 percent in the last three postseason games. He'll look to up his contributions in that regard when the Pelicans fight for their first win of the series in Friday's Game 3.