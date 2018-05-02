Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Solid effort before fouling out in Game 2
Mirotic supplied 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals across 39 minutes during New Orleans' 121-116 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Mirotic fouled out with 2:43 remaining, but not before putting together a markedly better offensive effort than the one he'd generated in Game 1. The floor-spacing big man improved his shooting percentage from Saturday's 33.3 percent to 43.8 percent, while also doubling up his scoring total. Mirotic does remain in somewhat of a slump from distance, however, having shot between 25.0 and Tuesday's 37.5 percent in the last three postseason games. He'll look to up his contributions in that regard when the Pelicans fight for their first win of the series in Friday's Game 3.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Underwhelms in Game 1 loss•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Pours in game-high 30 in Game 3 win•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Solid complementary effort in Game 2•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in Game 1 win•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Keeps it rolling in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Monster double-double in Monday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....