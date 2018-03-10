Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Starting at power forward Friday
Mirotic will draw the start in place of Anthony Davis (ankle) for Friday's contest against the Wizards, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.
Coach Alvin Gentry has opted to put Mirotic in the starting five to retain some floor spacing from the power forward spot with Davis out of the picture. In the eight games this season that Mirotic has seen between 30 and 39 minutes, he's averaged 18.8 points and 7.9 rebounds.
