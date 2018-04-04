Mirotic will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Grizzlies radio play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine reports.

Mirotic has seen his role fluctuate fairly significant on a game-to-game basis recently, logging 19, 29 and 20 minutes, respectively, over his last three games. However, with Mirotic being elevated into the top unit for what appears to be a matchup-based decision, he could be pushing for 30-plus minutes and should see an uptick in production. In the corresponding move, Emeka Okafor will shift back to a bench role.