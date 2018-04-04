Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Starting at power forward Wednesday
Mirotic will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Grizzlies radio play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine reports.
Mirotic has seen his role fluctuate fairly significant on a game-to-game basis recently, logging 19, 29 and 20 minutes, respectively, over his last three games. However, with Mirotic being elevated into the top unit for what appears to be a matchup-based decision, he could be pushing for 30-plus minutes and should see an uptick in production. In the corresponding move, Emeka Okafor will shift back to a bench role.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Drops 20 off bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will play Tuesday vs. Portland•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable with hip issue•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...