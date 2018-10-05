Mirotic will start in place of Julius Randle (back) during Friday's preseason game against the Knicks, Sean Kelley of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Randle is still recovering from an injury he sustained during a fall, so Mirotic will start in his stead. Mirotic has been battling an Achilles injury of his own, but feels well enough to make his preseason debut Friday.

