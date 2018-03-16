Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Starting Thursday
Mirotic will start Thursday's contest against the Spurs, sending Emeka Okafor to the bench, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
The move by coach Alvin Gentry might be due to the Spurs' lineup, which features Kyle Anderson at power forward. Over the past eight games, Mirotic has averaged 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds across 25.9 minutes.
