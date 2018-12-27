Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Still out Friday
Mirotic (ankle) is out Friday against the Mavericks.
Mirotic has been sidelined since Dec. 12 due to a right ankle injury, and his next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Rockets. In the meantime, Julius Randle should continue starting at power forward.
