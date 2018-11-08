Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Struggles from the field Wednesday
Mirotic had nine points (4-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 15 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 victory over the Bulls.
Mirotic struggled to get anything going on the offensive end Wednesday, able to contribute just nine points in the tough victory. Despite the poor shooting, Mirotic has now recorded double-digit rebounds in six consecutive games, however, some of these have been without Anthony Davis on the floor. Mirotic finds himself in the most stable role of his career and looks set to reward the trust afforded by the coaching staff by putting up some career-best numbers across the board.
