Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Struggles in Monday's loss

Mirotic had five points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 133-109 loss to the Jazz.

Mirotic moved into the starting lineup for his second game with the Pelicans after dropping a double-double (18 points, 12 boards) to go along with four swipes, two dimes, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves. Mirotic will likely have some hiccups like this along the way, but it's clear that the Pelicans will provide him with every opportunity to succeed.