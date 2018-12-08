Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Struggles off the bench Friday
Mirotic had just four points, two rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 107-103 loss to Memphis.
Mirotic made his return after missing two games with an illness, playing 20 minutes off the bench Friday. He struggled to find any rhythm during his time on the floor in a blow for his owners. It remains to be seen whether he sticks on the bench or moves back into the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Pistons. Owners should keep an eye on things to see what happens leading up to tip-off.
