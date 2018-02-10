Mirotic contributed 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during a 100-82 loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Mirotic struggled with his shot just like many of his teammates during the blowout loss. He shot below 35 percent from the field for the second consecutive game. Mirotic will likely continue to receive big minutes for the rest of the season, so he should start playing better soon.