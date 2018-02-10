Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Struggles with shot Friday
Mirotic contributed 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during a 100-82 loss to the 76ers on Friday.
Mirotic struggled with his shot just like many of his teammates during the blowout loss. He shot below 35 percent from the field for the second consecutive game. Mirotic will likely continue to receive big minutes for the rest of the season, so he should start playing better soon.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Struggles in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Moving into starting five•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Posts double-double in Pelican debut•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will make Pelicans debut Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Likely to debut Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Dealt to New Orleans•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...