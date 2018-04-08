Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Suffers ankle injury
Mirotic suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday's game against the Warriors, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reports.
The injury occurred late in the second quarter and Mirotic, who scored 18 points in 19 minutes, headed to the locker room. He'll be assessed over halftime.
